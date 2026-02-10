Kyrgyz-Chinese border checkpoints to close for several days

The Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from February 15, 2026, (08:00 pm) to February 19, 2026; the Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint will be closed from February 17 to 20, 2026.

Passage of persons, vehicles, and cargo will resume through the Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on February 19, 2026, at 8:00 AM; through the Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on February 20, 2026, at 8:00 AM.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security calls on citizens and foreign trade participants to take this information into account when planning border crossings.

