Another Central Asian nation may introduce visa-free regime for Chinese citizens

Jamshed Jumakhonzoda, Chairman of the Tajik Tourism Development Committee, revealed at the reporting press conference that the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of China is currently under consideration.

The positive decision will help further develop the tourist sector, along with the nation’s efforts in strengthening promotional and information activities, according to Jumakhonzoda.

Arab countries, England, Germany, France, Russia, China, and South Korea are among Tajikistan’s top source markets, added the speaker.

