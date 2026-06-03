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    Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry to open office in Xinjiang

    13:52, 3 June 2026

    The Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with representatives of the country’s business community, took part in the Xinjiang-Kyrgyzstan Investment and Foreign Trade Forum, Kabar reported.

    Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce joins Xinjiang-Kyrgyzstan Investment Forum
    Photo credit: Kabar

    According to the Chamber, Kubanychbek Isabekov, Chief of Protocol, highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable economic growth, which has exceeded 11%, alongside ongoing improvements to the business environment. He noted that in the World Bank’s Business Ready 2025 ranking, Kyrgyzstan ranked 54th out of 101 countries.

    Special attention was given to the upcoming opening of a Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in Xinjiang, which will serve as an additional platform to support businesses, foster partnerships, and promote investment projects.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan posted strong growth in the first four months of the year, with GDP reaching 602.8 billion soms (6.9 billion US dollars), up 12.4% year-on-year.

    Kyrgyzstan XUAR China World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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