Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry to open office in Xinjiang

According to the Chamber, Kubanychbek Isabekov, Chief of Protocol, highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable economic growth, which has exceeded 11%, alongside ongoing improvements to the business environment. He noted that in the World Bank’s Business Ready 2025 ranking, Kyrgyzstan ranked 54th out of 101 countries.

Special attention was given to the upcoming opening of a Chamber of Commerce and Industry office in Xinjiang, which will serve as an additional platform to support businesses, foster partnerships, and promote investment projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan posted strong growth in the first four months of the year, with GDP reaching 602.8 billion soms (6.9 billion US dollars), up 12.4% year-on-year.