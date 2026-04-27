Kyrgyz Cabinet, Utah Senate discuss digital development

According to the Cabinet press service, the meeting discussed developing cooperation in education, healthcare, innovation, digital transformation, and advanced technologies.

Photo source: Kabar

The parties also discussed expanding economic cooperation with the Utah business community.

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev noted the Kyrgyz side's commitment to developing a comprehensive model of cooperation in trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction between government agencies, businesses, and public institutions.

In turn, Utah State Senate Speaker Stuart Adams expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome. He expressed encouragement at the dynamic pace of economic development in the country and wished them continued success.

Utah State Senate Speaker also expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

At the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Cabinet invited the official and sports delegation of the state of Utah to participate in the VI World Nomad Games, scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 6, 2026.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Power Construction Corporation of China discussed the prospects for implementing joint green investment projects.