Kyrgyz Cabinet to channel 38.8bn soms into economic support

Amangeldiev said a Cabinet work plan aimed at maintaining price stability is expected to be adopted in the near future.

Under the plan, around 38.8 billion soms will be allocated to support food processors, agricultural producers and livestock breeders.

One of the key objectives is to ensure that at least 20,000 heads of pedigree livestock are supplied to the domestic market, Amangeldiev said.

As part of efforts to strengthen food security, the Cabinet also plans to support farmers and construct logistics complexes in line with the president's directives.

The measures are intended to help preserve the harvest of domestic agricultural producers, ensure the timely supply of food to the market, and increase the share of home-produced food in meeting the country’s needs to at least 70%.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan plans to build logistics and transport hub in China's Xi'an.