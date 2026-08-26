Kyrgyzstan to build logistics and transport hub in China's Xi'an

He said negotiations are currently underway with the Xi’an city government. Kyrgyzstan plans to purchase a nine-hectare plot of land for the project.

According to Hou Song Tao, the new route could begin operating before the completion of the Kyrgyzstan-China-Uzbekistan railway, which is currently under construction. It will enable multimodal freight transportation by rail from Xi’an to Kashgar.

Meanwhile, 30 trucks are being prepared to transport cargo from Kashgar to Osh, connecting the Chinese and Kyrgyz logistics hubs. From Osh, the cargo will then be transported by rail.

The project is expected to expand freight routes, increase cargo volumes and boost railway industry revenues even before the official launch of the new railway.