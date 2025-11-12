Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman to make working visit to Kazakhstan

As part of his working visit, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will participate in the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council.

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Council will be chaired by Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, with both narrow and expanded formats.

During the meetings, current issues of trade and economic interaction and bilateral cooperation will be discussed, and a number of decisions will be made.

