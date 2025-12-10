Kyrgyz, Belarusian FMs discuss cooperation in phone talk

During the phone conversation, the sides focused the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

Both foreign ministers stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation, including cooperation within the SCO.

Kyrgyzstan’s Kulubaev highlighted the priorities of his country's SCO presidency for 2025/26, which aim to enhance the Organization’s potential and promote regional initiatives through joint efforts.

