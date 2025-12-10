Kyrgyz, Belarusian FMs discuss cooperation in phone talk
Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov spoke on the phone Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry.
During the phone conversation, the sides focused the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.
Both foreign ministers stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation, including cooperation within the SCO.
Kyrgyzstan’s Kulubaev highlighted the priorities of his country's SCO presidency for 2025/26, which aim to enhance the Organization’s potential and promote regional initiatives through joint efforts.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović received the letters of credence from Kazakh ambassador Daulet Batrashov.