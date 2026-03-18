Kyrgyz artists perform in Astana to mark 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov

These events were prepared by artists of the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic named after T. Satylganov, organized with the support of President Sadyr Zhaparov.

Photo credit: Kabar

As part of the cultural program, the musicals "Jamiyla" and "Raimaly and Begimay" will be presented to Kazakh viewers and compatriots.

Photo credit: Kabar

The event was attended by official representatives of the two countries, including the Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Arslan Koichiev, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Nurbek Sayasat, as well as the writer's son Eldar Aitmatov.

Phoot credit: Kabar

This cultural tour aims to celebrate the legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov and strengthen the spiritual ties between the Kyrgyz and Kazakh peoples. The events are being held within the framework of a special presidential decree to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the writer.

Photo credit: Kabar

Photo credit: Kabar

Photo credit: Kabar

Noteworthy, more than five thousand performers simultaneously presented the legendary kui Sherniyaz and the song Nauryz, creating an atmosphere of unity and celebration in Astana. The joint performance symbolized respect for national art and continuity of traditions.