Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents hold face-to-face and expanded talks

During the face-to-face talks, Sadyr Zhaparov warmly welcomed Shavkat Mirziyoyev and expressed confidence that his state visit would give a fresh impetus to Kyrgyz-Uzbek relations.

In his speech, Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan comes at a time when Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation is actively developing and is rich in a practical agenda. The president highly appreciated the reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s contribution to strengthening good-neighborly relations, mutual trust and understanding in Central Asia.

Zhaparov noted that, thanks to joint political will, the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border has been fully completed. He also noted that the documents being signed during the state visit will permanently settle border issues, increase the number of checkpoints, which will open up new opportunities for residents of border regions, and contribute to the development of trade, transport and logistics potential, and people-to-people ties.

The president emphasized the special significance of the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan, noting that this document will raise bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level. Supreme Interstate Council is being created to implement the agreements reached.

Kyrgyz president noted the importance of joint strategic projects such as the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. He also touched upon the results of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the business forum, the meeting of the Entrepreneurs' Council, the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan in Kyrgyzstan, and the Forum of Rectors of Higher Education Institutions of the two countries, which took place before the state visit.

Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized that Kyrgyz-Uzbek cooperation is successfully developing in all areas, from political and economic interaction to cultural and humanitarian, educational and scientific ties.

In turn, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan expressed his sincere joy at the dynamic growth of the Kyrgyz economy, the increase in industrial potential, and the increase in real incomes of the population.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev assured that Uzbekistan will continue to provide comprehensive support to joint development programs with Kyrgyzstan.

Uzbek leader called today a historic day and noted that the two countries are raising their relations to the level of an alliance. This is the result of thorough and fruitful joint work and will forever remain in the history of the two fraternal peoples.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev highlighted that the parties agreed to increase trade turnover several times, emphasizing that the two billion dollar figure is not the final limit.

Mirziyoyev also paid special attention to strategic projects, calling the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway the “construction of the century” that will change the geopolitical situation in the region. He also touched upon the significance of the construction of the Kambar-Ata-1 hydroelectric power station.

In conclusion, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that the results of today’s talks would serve to continue strengthening Uzbek-Kyrgyz friendship, close neighborliness, and alliance.

As reported earlier, the trade between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan exceeded $1.2 billion.