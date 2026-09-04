Kyrgyz and Kazakh poets celebrate unity at Nomad Games

16 poets - eight from each country - took part in the three‑day event, according to Nurbek Talantbekov, director of the Kyrgyz National Manas Theater.

Organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, the Manas National Theater and the Aitysh Foundation, the contest offered a prize fund of 3 million soms.

Talantbekov said the performances celebrated unity and solidarity, with Kazakh poets highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s achievements.

Photo credit: Kabar

Elmirbek Imanaliev won the grand prize among Kyrgyz participants, followed by Nursultan Maldybaev (1st), Kutman Sadybakasov (2nd) and Akmatbek Sultan uulu (3rd).

From Kazakhstan, Meirbek Sultankhan took the grand prize, with Mukhtar Niyazov (1st), Haziret Berdikhan (2nd) and Nurlan Yesenkulov (3rd).

Talantbekov noted that the enthusiastic audience support underscored the cultural significance of the competition, adding that such performances will continue.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Vadim Makartsov won a bronze medal in the Alyptar Saiysy (strongman competition) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.