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    Kyrgyz and Kazakh poets celebrate unity at Nomad Games

    17:25, 4 September 2026

    The international poetry competition of Kyrgyz and Kazakh poets has wrapped up as part of the VI World Nomad GamesQazinform News Agency learned from Kabar.

    Kyrgyz and Kazakh poets celebrate unity at Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Kabar

    16 poets - eight from each country - took part in the three‑day event, according to Nurbek Talantbekov, director of the Kyrgyz National Manas Theater.

    Organized by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, the Manas National Theater and the Aitysh Foundation, the contest offered a prize fund of 3 million soms.

    Talantbekov said the performances celebrated unity and solidarity, with Kazakh poets highlighting Kyrgyzstan’s achievements.

    Kyrgyz and Kazakh poets celebrate unity at Nomad Games
    Photo credit: Kabar

    Elmirbek Imanaliev won the grand prize among Kyrgyz participants, followed by Nursultan Maldybaev (1st), Kutman Sadybakasov (2nd) and Akmatbek Sultan uulu (3rd). 

    From Kazakhstan, Meirbek Sultankhan took the grand prize, with Mukhtar Niyazov (1st), Haziret Berdikhan (2nd) and Nurlan Yesenkulov (3rd). 

    Talantbekov noted that the enthusiastic audience support underscored the cultural significance of the competition, adding that such performances will continue.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Vadim Makartsov won a bronze medal in the Alyptar Saiysy (strongman competition) at the VI World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan.

    World Nomad Games Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Culture Literature Central Asia Singers, poets
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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