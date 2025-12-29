Kyrgios beats Sabalenka in Battle of the Sexes exhibition match

According to Al Jazeera, the match ended with Kyrgios winning 6:3, 6:3. The exhibition encounter took place in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

In terms of its meaning and context, the Dubai match differed significantly from the landmark 1973 showdown between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, which became a turning point in the fight for equal rights and prize money in professional tennis.

Photo credit: Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

In 1973, the future of the women’s tour founded by Billie Jean King was at stake, at a time when the prize money gap between men and women remained substantial. Then 29-year-old King, at the peak of her career, defeated the 55-year-old Riggs 6:4, 6:3, 6:3 in Houston.

The Dubai match featured an experimental format. Each player was allowed only one serve, and the size of Sabalenka’s half of the court was reduced by about nine percent in an effort to offset Kyrgios’s power and speed advantage.

