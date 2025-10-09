Kuwait’s Al Mawashi, Kazakhstan explore cooperation prospects in agro-industrial sector

The issue was on the agenda of a meeting held on October 8, between Kazakh Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev and Chief Executive Officer of Al Mawashi company Ahmed Al-Majed.

The sides also discussed meat product supplies from Kazakhstan to Kuwait.

Ahmed Al-Majed said that his company is actively exploring new supply destinations and expressed particular interest in the Kazakh market.

For his part, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan emphasized that developing a partnership with Al Mawashi fullt meets the interests of Kazakhstan, one of the largest producers and exporters of meat products in Central Asia, with rich natural resources, extensive pastures, and modern processing infrastructure.

He noted that Kazakhstan is ready to ensure stable supplies of high-quality halal meat and offer reliable conditions for long-term cooperation with Kuwaiti partners.

Al Mawashi company (Livestock Transport & Trading Company K.P.S.C.) was founded in 1973 and is one of the largest operators in the transport and trade of live cattle and meat products in the Middle East. The company is headquartered in Kuwait, but also operates in the UAE, South Africa, Australia, and other countries. Its annual volume of operations exceeds 1 million head of livestock, and its total turnover is estimated at more than 200 million US dollars. Al Mawashi is actively expanding its international cooperation and considers Kazakhstan to be one of its key partners in ensuring food security for the countries of the Persian Gulf.

Earlier, it was reported that Kuwait's Al Ghanim Industries is keen on investing in Kazakhstan projects.