Kazakhstan, Qatar enhancing cooperation in agriculture and food security

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for joint projects in the agricultural sector and ways to strengthen food security. Special attention was given to expanding Kazakhstan product supplies under Qatar’s 2030 National Food Security Strategy.

Ambassador Issagaliyev underscored Kazakhstan’s readiness to act as a reliable partner for Qatar, ensuring stable deliveries of in-demand agricultural products and fostering long-term mutually beneficial cooperation.

He also highlighted the recent Address of the President of Kazakhstan, in which the agro-industrial complex is identified as a strategic priority, emphasizing processing, digital technologies, and the development of agri-hubs. According to the Ambassador, these priorities closely align with Qatar’s goals in food security and innovative agriculture, creating opportunities for joint projects and experience exchange.

The participants noted that bilateral relations received additional momentum from agreements reached during the high-level state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Doha in 2024, as well as the results of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2025 held in Astana, where the parties confirmed their intention to increase trade turnover and diversify cooperation areas.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, which opens opportunities for large-scale projects and attracting investors to the agricultural sector.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical work on developing cooperation, including optimizing supply routes and logistics solutions to diversify Kazakhstan agricultural product deliveries to Qatar.