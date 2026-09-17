Kuwait signals interest in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas projects

Kuwait is exploring potential investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, including possible participation in specific projects, following a meeting between Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev and Eisa Al-Maraghi, Chief Executive Officer of the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC).

The meeting focused on prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in the oil and gas industry, with particular attention to opportunities for Kuwaiti companies to participate in promising projects in Kazakhstan.

During the discussions, Ambassador Yelekeyev outlined the potential of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, existing investment opportunities and the country’s interest in attracting international capital, advanced technologies and expertise in hydrocarbon exploration and production.

KUFPEC management expressed interest in examining investment opportunities in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry and assessing potential participation in specific projects.

The two sides agreed to organize an online meeting between relevant technical teams from Kazakhstan and KUFPEC. The meeting will focus on investment opportunities, technical parameters and potential mechanisms for implementing oil and gas projects.

Following the technical discussions and the identification of projects of mutual interest, Kazakhstan and KUFPEC may consider holding bilateral meetings and exchanging delegations to advance practical cooperation.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining direct working-level dialogue and gradually moving toward the consideration of concrete cooperation opportunities in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Kuwait pledged to boost trade ties.