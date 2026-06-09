Kazakhstan and Kuwait pledge to boost trade ties

The two sides focused on preparations for the 4th Kazakhstan–Kuwait Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, scheduled for the second half of this year.

Discussions included progress toward signing a bilateral agreement to avoid double taxation and prevent tax evasion on income taxes.

The Kazakh ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s steady economic growth, its position as one of the leading economies in Central Asia, and investment opportunities for Kuwaiti partners.

Special attention was given to cooperation in food security and joint projects to create sustainable supply chains for Kazakh agricultural products to Gulf countries.

The ambassador handed an official invitation from the Kazakh Finance Minister to visit Kazakhstan.

The sides noted the visit could give new momentum to bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The Kuwaiti side expressed appreciation for the invitation and interest in Kazakhstan’s initiatives to expand trade and investment ties.

On May 5, 2026, Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK).