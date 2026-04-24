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    Kuwait resumes air travel

    14:16, 24 April 2026

    Kuwait airlines will resume operations starting Sunday, April 26, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kuwait resumes air travel
    Photo credit: Pexels

    On Thursday evening, for the first time since the beginning of U.S. and Israeli operations against Iran, the airspace at Kuwait International Airport was reopened.

    “The decision was coordinated with domestic and international authorities to ensure high safety standards during the resumption of operations,” Kuwait News Agency quoted the country’s Civil Aviation Authority as saying.

    According to the agency, this step is part of a carefully planned and gradual course toward the full restoration of air travel.

    Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways plan to resume flights beginning Sunday, April 26.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) had announced the gradual resumption of flights by foreign airlines to Hamad International Airport.

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