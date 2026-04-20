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    Qatar opens airspace for foreign airline flights

    17:38, 20 April 2026

    The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) has announced the gradual resumption of flights by foreign airlines to Hamad International Airport, Qatar News Agency reported.

    Qatar opens airspace for foreign airline flights
    Photo credit: Pexels.com

    In a statement issued Monday, the QCAA said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the situation and was taken in coordination with all relevant national authorities to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

    The Authority affirmed that all flights and operations will adhere to internationally recognized safety and security standards, with the full implementation of all precautionary measures to safeguard passengers and aviation sector personnel.

    It stressed that ensuring the safety and security of all remains its top priority. 

    Earlier, it was reported that UAE officials warned that they could be forced to use the Chinese yuan or other currencies for oil sales.

    Qatar Civil aviation World News Middle East
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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