Qatar opens airspace for foreign airline flights

In a statement issued Monday, the QCAA said the decision followed a comprehensive assessment of the situation and was taken in coordination with all relevant national authorities to ensure the highest levels of readiness and operational efficiency.

The Authority affirmed that all flights and operations will adhere to internationally recognized safety and security standards, with the full implementation of all precautionary measures to safeguard passengers and aviation sector personnel.

It stressed that ensuring the safety and security of all remains its top priority.

Earlier, it was reported that UAE officials warned that they could be forced to use the Chinese yuan or other currencies for oil sales.