Kuwait Fund expresses interest in supporting key projects in Tajikistan
09:42, 17 July 2025
On July 15, the Ambassador of Tajikistan to the State of Kuwait, Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda, met with Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Waleed Shamlon Al-Bahar, Khovar reports.
According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Kuwait, the meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the Kuwait Fund’s participation in financing key development projects in Tajikistan, as well as other matters of mutual interest.
