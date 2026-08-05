Kuryk Port boosts capacity after bridge upgrade

The port has completed the modernization of its PPM-1 and PPM-2 loading bridges, reducing ferry turnaround times, increasing vessel capacity, and improving the overall efficiency of port operations.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Following the upgrade, the processing time for rail ferries was reduced from 18 hours to 12 hours, while vehicle ferries now require six hours instead of 10. The capacity of rail ferries has also increased from 40 to 48 railcars, supporting higher cargo volumes and greater port throughput.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

The infrastructure upgrade further strengthens Kuryk Port's role as a key hub on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and expands Kazakhstan's transit capabilities.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

In the first half of 2026, Kuryk Port handled 884,800 tons of cargo, including 475,500 tons transported by rail, of which 242,300 tons were exports and 233,200 tons imports. Road freight totaled 306,200 tons, comprising 151,400 tons of exports and 154,800 tons of imports.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Transport

In addition, the port's grain terminal handled 104,100 tons of grain during the first six months of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Russia had agreed to advance the digitalization of trade and logistics.