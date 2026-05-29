Kulan foal born in Kostanay region

According to Vera Voronova, executive director of the Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan, the female was transferred to the center along with several other kulans.

The enclosures are currently home to 20 animals, which are set to be released into the Altyn Dala State Nature Reserve in southern Kostanay region in late July or early August.

Photo credit: Albert Salemgareyev/Qazinform News Agency

Specialists also report that at least four foals have been born in the wild to animals released into the steppe as part of the reintroduction program.

The program to reintroduce kulans to central Kazakhstan began in 2017. Since then, 35 animals have been released into the Torgai steppe. According to experts, about 27 kulans currently live in the wild.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev spoke about the work being carried out on the reintroduction of Amur tigers since 2016.