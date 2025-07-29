Kazakhstan to host Swimming World Cup Stage for first time

The first stage will take place in Baku (Azerbaijan), followed by Tashkent (Uzbekistan), with the final stage set to be hosted in Astana marking the first time Kazakhstan has been selected to stage a major international swimming event of this scale.

The World Cup will feature elite-level athletes, including Olympic and World Championship medalists, as well as world record holders.

The dates of all stages will be announced at a later time.

