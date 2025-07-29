EN
    Kazakhstan to host Swimming World Cup Stage for first time

    15:13, 29 July 2025

    At the World Aquatics Congress held in Singapore, the host cities for the 2026 Silk Road Swimming World Cup were officially announced, Olympic.kz reports. 

    Kazakhstan to host Swimming World Cup Stage for first time
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The first stage will take place in Baku (Azerbaijan), followed by Tashkent (Uzbekistan), with the final stage set to be hosted in Astana marking the first time Kazakhstan has been selected to stage a major international swimming event of this scale.

    The World Cup will feature elite-level athletes, including Olympic and World Championship medalists, as well as world record holders.

    The dates of all stages will be announced at a later time.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Aibota Yertaikyzy finished fourth at the FIG World Challenge Cup 2025 in Romania. 

