Kuanysh Assylov named as chief of staff of Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency

Born in 1973 in Almaty city, Kuanysh Assylov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Assylov brings extensive experience in the public sector. Throughout years, he worked within government agencies, headed departments, took senior positions in ministries, the Accounts Committee, President's Affairs Administration and the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan. From 2019 to 2023, Assylov served as a state inspector in the Presidential Administration.

Prior to his current appointment, Assylov held the position of the first deputy mayor of Shymkent city.

