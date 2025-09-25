KTZ completes pilot shipment of Kazakh flour from Kazakhstan to U.S.

50 tons of home-produced flour (by Salamat Company LLP) under the Eurasian Legacy brand was delivered from Kostanay to New York.

The Kazakh side announced plans to significantly scale up monthly shipments in the future.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan was preparing to make its first major step into the American food market with plans to export locally produced wheat flour to the United States. On September 16, 50 tons of flour under the Eurasian Legacy brand were shipped to New York as part of an initial pilot delivery.