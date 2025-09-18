Kazakh flour set to enter U.S. market

The supply was organized by entrepreneur Samat Umirzakov with the assistance of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York. Officials describe it as a milestone project under a new strategy aimed at promoting Kazakh food products abroad.

Although the flour is not yet widely available to consumers, it is expected to appear on major online platforms such as Amazon and Walmart in the near future. Negotiations are also underway to introduce the product to bakeries, restaurants, and coffee shops in New York. The long-term goal is to scale up shipments to more than 100 tons per month.

QazTrade, Kazakhstan’s national export development operator, emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader plan to diversify exports. According to CEO Aitmukhamed Aldazharov, other Kazakh goods such as buckwheat, granola, talkan, chocolate and cocoa have already been presented in New York, Chicago and Washington. Business missions are planned to strengthen ties with the HoReCa sector, where demand for authentic and natural products is growing.

If permanent contracts are secured, Kazakhstan will be able to establish regular deliveries to the U.S. market, building recognition for the Made in Kazakhstan brand and positioning the country as a source of high-quality, eco-friendly food products.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan explores the possibility of exporting flour to the markets of the Middle East and Africa.