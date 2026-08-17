KTC warns monitor prices may rise

In an official announcement titled “Explanation and Commitment Regarding Product Price Adjustments,” the company said the cost of manufacturing monitors has increased significantly amid higher global prices for key components.

“Due to the continued rise in the prices of core components globally, the production cost of monitors has increased significantly, and we can no longer absorb this pressure on our own,” KTC said.

The company warned that its “monitor product line may see a price increase in the future,” but did not specify which models could be affected or when new prices might take effect.

KTC said it is continuing talks with suppliers in an effort to secure additional time before passing higher costs on to customers.

“For users with a clear need to purchase a device in the near future, the current pricing window offers excellent value for money, and we recommend planning your purchase time accordingly,” the company said.

No revised prices have been announced so far, meaning KTC monitors remain available at their current listed prices for the time being.

The company also pledged that potential price increases would not affect product standards.

“KTC will never compromise on its commitment to ‘factory-grade color’ calibration, stringent quality control, and comprehensive after-sales service,” the announcement reads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that memory chip prices are expected to rise much faster than previously anticipated over the next 18 months, driven by limited production growth and strong demand from cloud providers, according to a new outlook from Jefferies Equity Research.