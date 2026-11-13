Kristina Shumekova takes silver at Speed Skating World Cup opener in Beijing

Competing in Division A, Shumekova finished second with a time of 1:15.64.

Angel Daleman of the Netherlands won gold in 1:14.07.

The bronze medal was taken by Poland's Wiktoria Dąbrowska, 1:15.85.

Kristina Shumekova’s silver marks Kazakhstan’s first medal at the season-opening World Cup event in Beijing.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that four Kazakh boxers topped their respective weight divisions in the latest World Boxing rankings.