Kristina Shumekova takes silver at Speed Skating World Cup opener in Beijing
19:17, 13 November 2026
Kazakhstan's Kristina Shumekova claimed silver in the women's 1,000 meters at the opening stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing, China, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Competing in Division A, Shumekova finished second with a time of 1:15.64.
Angel Daleman of the Netherlands won gold in 1:14.07.
The bronze medal was taken by Poland's Wiktoria Dąbrowska, 1:15.85.
Kristina Shumekova’s silver marks Kazakhstan’s first medal at the season-opening World Cup event in Beijing.
Earlier today, Qazinform reported that four Kazakh boxers topped their respective weight divisions in the latest World Boxing rankings.