Kristina Morozova wins silver in race walk at 2026 Asian Games

Morozova crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 25 seconds to secure the silver medal. The gold medal was won by a representative of China.

Kazakhstan was also represented in the event by Elmira Kalimullina, who finished sixth.

The result marks Kazakhstan’s second silver medal at the Asian Games.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Team Kazakhstan claimed 4 medals on the third day of the 2026 Asian Games.