Kristina Morozova wins silver in race walk at 2026 Asian Games
07:10, 23 September 2026
Kazakhstan claimed another silver medal at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Japan, with Kristina Morozova finishing second in the women’s half-marathon race walk event, Qazinform News Agency cites the Sports Development Directorate of the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry.
Morozova crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 35 minutes and 25 seconds to secure the silver medal. The gold medal was won by a representative of China.
Kazakhstan was also represented in the event by Elmira Kalimullina, who finished sixth.
The result marks Kazakhstan’s second silver medal at the Asian Games.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Team Kazakhstan claimed 4 medals on the third day of the 2026 Asian Games.