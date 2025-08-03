Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka starts to erupt first time in history of observations

"An explosive eruption of the Krasheninnikov Volcano began at 4:50 p.m. GMT on August 2, spewing ash to the altitude of up to 3-4 km above the sea level. This is the first eruption of this volcano in the history of observations," the organization said in a statement.

In turn, the Kamchatka department of the Russian emergencies ministry said plumes of ash rose to the altitude of 6 kilometers.

"The column of ash is spreading eastward from the volcano and towards the Pacific Ocean. There are no populated areas on its way. <…> There are also no registered tourist groups in the vicinity of the volcano," rescuers said.

Earlier it was reported that the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano erupted in Kamchatka as a result of M8.7 earthquake