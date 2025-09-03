Kraft Heinz to split into two independent companies

Once completed, the process will create two distinct entities. Global Taste Elevation Co. will become a global leader in sauces, spreads, and prepared meals, with a portfolio that includes iconic brands such as Heinz, Philadelphia, and Kraft Mac & Cheese. The second company, North American Grocery Co., will focus on staple food products in North America and will be led by Kraft Heinz’s current CEO, Carlos Abrams-Rivera.

Miguel Patricio, Chair of the Board, noted that the separation will enable more effective resource allocation, support brand development, and drive long-term shareholder value. He emphasized that the company intends to maintain its current dividend level, while the capital structure of the new businesses will be designed to preserve investment-grade credit ratings.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, pending all necessary approvals.

