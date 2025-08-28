Beer sales in Germany drop to a record low

According to the Federal Statistical Office, beer sales in the first half of 2025 fell by 6.3%, or 262 million liters, totaling around 3.9 billion liters. For the first time since records began in 1993, sales over a six-month period fell below the 4-billion-liter mark.

The decline is linked to changing consumer habits, as younger generations increasingly opt for alcohol-free beverages and healthier lifestyles. Rising costs for raw materials and logistics are adding further pressure.

Experts describe 2025 as a particularly difficult year. While in previous years the market had been shrinking by 2–3% annually, this year the decline reached 7–7.5%.

Analysts warn that small breweries are most at risk, but larger companies could also be affected. At the same time, leading groups are expected to remain resilient thanks to exports and the expansion of non-alcoholic product lines.

Earlier, it was reported that researchers at RTI International in North Carolina detected toxic “forever chemicals” (PFAS) in 95% of 23 popular beers tested across the U.S., Mexico, and the Netherlands.