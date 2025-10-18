'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack rebounds to No. 3 on British Official chart

According to the chart released Friday (British time), "Golden" climbed two spots to take the position in its 17th week on the chart.

Sung by Korean American artists Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as the film's fictional girl group Huntr/x, "Golden" debuted at No. 93 in June. It spent eight weeks at No. 1 before falling down the chart and then rising again.

This photo provided by Netflix is a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It is notable that the track remains high on the chart even as songs from global pop star Taylor Swift's latest album dominate various music rankings.

"Golden" has also topped the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for eight weeks.

Among other songs from the soundtrack, "Your Idol" ranked No. 10 on the British chart, down a notch from the previous week's No. 9, while "How It's Done" reentered the chart at No. 12. "Takedown," performed by K-pop girl group TWICE, fell six spots to No. 93.

Released June 20, the animated sensation has officially become the most-watched title in the streaming platform's history across both films and TV series.

Meanwhile, "Eyes Closed," a collaboration single between BLACKPINK's Jisoo and British pop star Zayn, debuted at No. 37. "Gabriela" by K-pop girl group Katseye climbed one spot to No. 38, while "APT." by BLACKPINK's Rose ranked 67th, down three spots from the previous week.

