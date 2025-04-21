MGIMO branch in Kazakh capital to open this September
The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) will officially open its new branch in Astana, Kazakhstan, this September, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry.
The Astana-based branch will offer four-year Bachelor’s degree and two-year Master’s degree programs.
It will also provide 30 scholarship grants for Bachelor’s and 20 for Master’s programs.
The campus of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations branch will initially be located at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.
As earlier reported, 23 foreign universities opened their branches in Kazakhstan, and 11 more will open in 2025.