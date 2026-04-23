Kostanay’s FC Tobol names new head coach

The experienced specialist has a strong track record at a high level. Over the years, he managed FC Tom (Tomsk) and FC Akhmat (Grozny) and worked with Stanislav Cherchesov’s coaching staff at FC Dynamo (Moscow), FC Legia (Warsaw), and TC Ferencvárosi (Hungary). Miroslav Romashchenko was a member of the Russian national team’s coaching staff from 2016 to 2021.

As a head coach, he won the Polish league and twice claimed the Hungarian championship. Before joining the Kostanay football club, he managed FC Ural (Yekaterinburg), finishing second in the First League.

Previously, the club announced the resignation of head coach Nurbol Zhumaskaliyev. Under his leadership, FC Tobol won the Kazakhstan Cup and Super Cup and earned bronze at the national championship.

Zhumaskaliyev said he decided to step down on his own, calling his time at the club an important stage in his career. He thanked the management, team, and fans for their support and expressed confidence that Tobol can improve its results and climb higher in the standings.

Earlier, it was reported that former Tottenham CFO Scott Munn was nominated for the position of Secretary General of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.