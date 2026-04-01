Former Tottenham CFO Scott Munn nominated for Kazakhstan Football Federation Secretary General

Scott Munn is one of the most authoritative football executives in the world, with a career spanning over twenty years in the English Premier League and leading football markets across Europe, Asia and Australia. From 2023 to 2025, he served as Chief Football Officer of Tottenham Hotspur, where he held overall responsibility for the club's football operations, including the academy and the men's and women's teams. Under his leadership, the club won the UEFA Europa League title in the 2024/25 season and reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Prior to joining Tottenham Hotspur, Mr. Munn served as Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group in China and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sichuan Jiuniu FC. He was the sole Western representative on the China Football Association reform working group and during his tenure secured the largest EPL club sponsorship portfolio in the country.

Earlier, Mr. Munn was the first Chief Executive Officer of Melbourne City, where he built the club from scratch: assembled a team of 100 staff and players, attracted sponsors including Etihad, Nike and Westpac, oversaw the construction of a training facility worth 20 million dollars, and grew the membership base to 13,500.

Under his leadership, the club reached the A-League Finals four seasons in a row, won the FFA Cup, and claimed the W-League championship three consecutive times. He also orchestrated the strategic acquisition of the club by City Football Group.

If approved, this will mark the first appointment of an executive of such international standing in the history of Kazakhstan football, reflecting KFF's commitment to meeting the standards of the world's leading football federations.

The candidacy will be reviewed at the upcoming session of the Executive Committee in accordance with the established procedure.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s representative is set to be Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia.