EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kostanay region to open 5 more dairy farms

    13:11, 23 December 2025

    Kostanay region allocated 207 billion tenge to support its agro-industrial complex this year that is 1.2 times more compared to the previous year, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to Governor Kumar Aksakalov as saying.

    Kostanay region to open 5 more dairy farms
    Photo credit: Central Communications Service

    He announced the gross regional product made 924 billion tenge over the past 11 months that is projected to surpass 1 trillion tenge by the year-end.

    The governor revealed the region collected 7 million tons of grain, commissioned 7 modern digital dairy farms with five more to be built next year.

    The said projects will double milk production at large farms.

    Besides, Bayan Sulu JSC is building the Konditerskaya Astana factory worth 14.3 billion tenge of investments. The project will increase the product range by 16,600 tons.

    Earlier Governor of Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev spoke about the implementation of major investment projects and measures to support business in the region.

    Kostanay region Akimat Regions Economy Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All