Kostanay region to open 5 more dairy farms

He announced the gross regional product made 924 billion tenge over the past 11 months that is projected to surpass 1 trillion tenge by the year-end.

The governor revealed the region collected 7 million tons of grain, commissioned 7 modern digital dairy farms with five more to be built next year.

The said projects will double milk production at large farms.

Besides, Bayan Sulu JSC is building the Konditerskaya Astana factory worth 14.3 billion tenge of investments. The project will increase the product range by 16,600 tons.

