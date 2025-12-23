Kostanay region to increase power generation 10-fold through renewable energy
Currently, the region consumes four times more electricity than it produces, Governor Kumar Aksakalov said at a briefing, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The commissioning of new renewable energy facilities will allow the region to significantly boost its own electricity generation.
At present, six renewable energy projects are being implemented in the region. According to the governor, two wind power plants are already operating, while a wind power plant in Arkalyk and a solar power plant in the Mailin district have been commissioned.
Construction is also underway on a gas engine power plant in the Mailin district and two wind power plants in the Kostanay district.
“Earlier this year, a memorandum was signed on the construction of a 1 GW wind power plant in Rudny. The commissioning of these facilities will increase the region’s own electricity generation tenfold. This will place us third in terms of energy production from alternative sources,” said Kumar Aksakalov.