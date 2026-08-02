Kostanay region to implement 42 agricultural investment projects worth 553 bln tenge

During the visit, the minister reviewed investment projects aimed at expanding value-added agricultural processing, boosting export potential, and developing modern storage infrastructure.

One of the key stops was Kaizen LLP, a company specializing in the processing of legumes and grains. The enterprise produces goods from peas, red and green lentils, chickpeas and wheat. With an annual processing capacity of 180,000 tons, the company exports its products to Afghanistan, Türkiye, India, Algeria, and Kyrgyzstan.

This year, the company plans to launch construction of a 7 billion tenge pasta production plant with an annual capacity of 90,000 tons.

"Today, the competitiveness of the agricultural sector depends not only on production volumes, but also on the depth of processing, modern storage facilities, and efficient logistics. Under the President's instructions, the Government will provide comprehensive support to investors establishing high value-added production facilities," Saparov said.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture

The minister also visited the construction site of a modern vegetable storage facility being built by Halyk Agro Kst LLP. The facility will have a one-time storage capacity of 5,200 tons and is one of three investment projects in Kostanay region receiving preferential financing under a program replicating the successful experience of North Kazakhstan region.

Preparatory work at the site has been completed, while installation of steel structures, construction of the building frame and assembly of technological sections are currently underway.

Bakir Bekirov, director of Halyk Agro Kst, said participation in the Ken Dala 2 program had enabled the company to expand its production capacity and strengthen its technical base.

"The program has opened up new opportunities for our business, allowing us to significantly increase production capacity and modernize our equipment. Just five years ago, we were a small family-run farm. Today, thanks to the support of the Government and the Ministry of Agriculture, we are able to expand production and continue investing in development," he said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Kostanay region's 2026–2028 Roadmap includes 42 investment projects with a combined value of 553.1 billion tenge.

Six major projects worth a total of 34.9 billion tenge are scheduled to be completed in 2026, including five dairy farms and a modern food production complex.

The ministry also said more than 569 agricultural producers in the region had received 52 billion tenge in preferential financing under the Ken Dala 2 program to support spring sowing and harvesting operations across 662,500 hectares.

Farmers are also taking advantage of subsidized leasing to modernize their machinery. To date, 499 leasing agreements have been signed for the purchase of 641 units of agricultural equipment worth a combined 40.7 billion tenge.

Summing up the visit, Saparov stressed that local authorities must ensure strict oversight of investment project implementation, the timely use of public funds, completion of construction works and the region's preparedness for the upcoming harvesting campaign.

"The key responsibility now rests with local executive bodies. They must ensure strict control over every investment project, the timely utilization of state funds, the completion of construction projects, and high-quality preparations for the harvesting season," the minister said.

Earlier, it was reported that 15.9 million tons of fodder had been prepared in Kazakhstan ahead of upcoming winter season.