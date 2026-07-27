Kazakhstan prepares 15.9 million tons of fodder ahead of winter season

Local administrations reported that farmers had prepared 13.7 million tons of hay, 1.2 million tons of haylage, and 46,400 tons of silage.

The ministry said preparations were launched under the 2026-2027 plan of preparation for winter season, jointly approved with regional governments. Targets include 25.7 million tons of hay, 2.3 million tons of haylage, 2.8 million tons of silage, 4.8 million tons of straw, and 5.7 million tons of concentrated feed.

Officials highlighted the expansion of fodder crop acreage as a key factor in strengthening the feed base. This year, sowing areas exceeded 3.32 million hectares, which is 243,000 hectares more than in 2025. The share of fodder crops on arable land has risen to 14 percent, which the ministry says will ensure sufficient supplies for the livestock sector.

As it was previously reported, Kazakhstan plans to expand grain exports to Morocco as the two countries deepen agricultural and trade cooperation.