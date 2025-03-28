Kostanay region to develop 4 waste management projects

The development of one of the projects will start soon, the other three are waiting for approval and funding.

A waste sorting plant with a capacity of 500,000 tons a year will be built soon in Rudny. The project worth 389 million tenge has already been approved. Another project, rubber goods processing worth 92 million, has also been approved, Vice Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Nurken Sharbiyev told a briefing.

Two more projects passed the first stage of approval.

He said the development of waste management projects in the regions of Kazakhstan up to nearly 200 billion tenge will double the share of processing, currently it makes 21-23%.

As earlier reported, 67 waste recycling plants will be built in Kazakhstan.