67 waste recycling plants to be built in Kazakhstan

He mentioned that, as part of the President's initiative to establish waste recycling plants in major cities, a preferential financing mechanism has been approved through recycling payments. This includes loans with a 3% annual interest rate for up to 15 years, along with payment deferrals of up to two years.

"To date, 67 projects totaling 316.9 billion tenge, submitted by regional akimats, have been approved by the Ministry of Ecology and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken.' Of these, 43 focus on waste recycling. Out of the 67 projects, 9 worth 47.3 billion tenge have been approved by the Industrial Development Fund, with 6 projects financed by Zhasyl Damu JSC for 4.1 billion tenge. Three projects are in the process of finalizing agreements to allocate funds to investors. Additionally, 15 projects worth 39.9 billion tenge are in the final stage of review by the Industrial Development Fund. The remaining 43 projects, totaling 229.7 billion tenge, are being reviewed by investors based on feedback from the Industrial Development Fund," said Yerlan Nyssanbayev.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is set to build a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in its capital of Astana.