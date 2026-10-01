Kostanay region to build wind farm worth 380 bln tenge

The Kazakh Government approved an agreement between the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Turan Wind Energy LLP.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed the corresponding resolution.

The project is expected to attract some 380 billion tenge in investment. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring, with completion and commissioning planned by the end of 2029.

The new facility will become one of the largest renewable energy projects in the region.

According to the Government, the project will help modernize Kostanay region's energy infrastructure, attract investment, and create new opportunities for socio-economic development. It is expected to generate 750 jobs.

The wind farm is also regarded as strategically important for diversifying Kazakhstan's energy balance and advancing the country's renewable energy goals. Kazakhstan aims to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its energy balance to 15% by 2030 and 50% by 2050, including alternative energy sources.

To note, Kazakhstan is set to fully commission a 1GW wind power plant with energy storage in the Zhambyl region in the third quarter of 2029.