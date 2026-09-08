Kazakhstan to commission 1GW wind farm in 2029

This was announced by Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov following talks with Masdar’s Chief Development and Investment Officer Abdulla Zayed and UAE Ambassador Mohammed Saeed Mohamed Al‑Ariki.

The project is a part of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with Masdar. The total investment is estimated at $1.4 billion.

It envisions the construction of a 1,000 MW wind farm with a 300 MW energy storage system and a capacity of 600 MWh.

Officials say the facility will boost renewable energy generation and strengthen the energy security of Kazakhstan's southern regions.

The energy storage system will make electricity generation from renewable sources more stable and flexible, taking into account weather conditions and changes in consumption.

“This partnership with Masdar supports Kazakhstan’s path toward carbon neutrality and enhances regional energy security while attracting advanced technologies and creating new opportunities for energy infrastructure development,” said Akkenzhenov.

A capsule‑laying ceremony marking the start of construction was held in Zhambyl region on June 29.