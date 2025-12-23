Kostanay region strengthens leadership in Kazakhstan’s engineering industry

According to him, the number of families receiving targeted social assistance in the region has decreased by 23%.

Kostanay region is a national leader in engineering production, contributing over 25% of Kazakhstan’s total output. Local enterprises are actively adopting innovations, digital technologies, and industrial robots.

“Kostanay region is the engineering hub of the country. Our leadership in this sector is being reinforced by the new KIA plant, which opened this year. It is one of the largest strategic projects in Kazakhstan since independence, completed in a record time of just one and a half years. The plant will also create 1,500 jobs,” Kumar Aksakalov said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kostanay region has allocated 207 billion tenge to support its agro-industrial complex this year that is 1.2 times more compared to the previous year.