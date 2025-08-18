Kostanay region develops 13 large investment projects worth 337 bln tenge

He said the region’s industrial output hit 1.82 trillion tenge that is 4.3% more against the previous year. 13 large investment projects worth 337 billion tenge, creating over 3,400 jobs, are being developed in the region.

One of the projects is the KIA plant with a capacity of 70,000 cars that will generate 1,500 workplaces. Another one is the truck driving axles production plan Kamlit. KZ with investments up to 160.5 billion tenge and 550 new jobs.

Besides, reconstruction works are underway at the airport of the town of Arkalyk.

Kumar Aksakalov said 22 social facilities were commissioned in the region since the beginning of the year, and 29 more will be put into service by the end of the year.

He added 54 water supply and disposal projects are being fulfilled as part of the utilities modernization program.

102 billion tenge was allocated this year for the development of the region’s transport infrastructure that is 40% more compared to 2024. 29 billion tenge was spent on repairing 400 streets in 103 villages that is 2.5 times more against 2022.

In conclusion, the President tasked to ensure a quality autumn harvesting campaign and take measures for improving access of rural areas to water supply systems.

