Kazakh President assigns to boost Kosshy town development

The governor reported on the socioeconomic development of the region for the first six months of 2025 and prospects for its development. He said the region recorded positive growth trends in all key indicators. The region plans to ensure gross agricultural output at the level of 1.2 trillion tenge and strengthen its position as a leader of the country’s agrarian sector.

He also reported on the development of investment projects. An industrial zone AQMOLA was built in Arshaly district. An investment portfolio worth over 4 billion US dollars was established to generate some 10,000 jobs.

For the past two years, the locals received 4,700 apartments. 33 schools creating space for 21,000 pupils were built in the region. He stressed three-shift school was eliminated across Akmola region.

The governor announced that nine more rural settlements will get access to piped gas by the year-end, and over 200,000 people will be provided with drinking water.

Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked to hold harvesting campaign in time, take measures on the development of Kosshy town, and continue attracting investments.

As written before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to have a series of meetings with the governors of regions today.