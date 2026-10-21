Kostanay region confirms over 12,000 common cold cases

According to the deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Kostanay region Gulim Dossumova, 12,281 acute respiratory virus infection cases were recorded in the region that is 3.8% more against the previous epidemiological season. This year, the incidence rate reached 1, 483.61 per 100,000 population against 1,429.73 per 100,000 population reported last season.

5,880 ARVI cases were detected in the past week that is 4.3% decrease against the last week.

Most cases were confirmed in children under 14. 3,569 cases were registered last week, accounting for nearly 61% of the total cases.

She also stressed flu vaccination started in the region on October 7.

As written before, the average number of new influenza cases per regularly monitored medical institution in Japan stood at 11.35 in early October exceeding the alert level of 10.