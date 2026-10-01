Flu cases surpass alert level across Japan

The figure, based on reports from about 3,000 such medical institutions nationwide, surpassed the level indicating the possibility of an outbreak within four weeks, reaching the threshold about a month earlier than last year.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Okinawa posted the highest figure, at 37.07, above the warning level of 30. The Tokyo metropolitan area also reported high numbers, with Saitama at 19.66, Chiba at 18.72, Kanagawa at 18.51 and Tokyo at 15.87.

Sixteen prefectures reported numbers exceeding 10, including Kumamoto, which was hit by a powerful earthquake in July and recorded 10.20.

In education, 937 kindergartens, nursery schools, elementary, junior high and high schools across the country were either partially or fully closed due to infections.

Earlier, it was reported that a nationwide outbreak of influenza had occurred in Japan.