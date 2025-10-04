Tomiris Kadyrkhan represents Kazakhstan at Miss Grand International 2025

This marks Kazakhstan's first appearance in the contest, which runs from September 29, with the final set for October 18.

Photo credit: instagram.com/tosixq/

The Miss Grand Qazaqstan 2024 titleholder is 23-year-old Tomiris Kadyrkhan, who hails from Kyzylorda. She works for a major oil refining company and reportedly embodies the spirit of the modern Kazakhstani woman: successful, ambitious, feminine, and charismatic. Her personal interests include sports, psychology, and culture.

The first images from the welcoming ceremony for the participants have already been released.

As reported last year, Astana Opera ballet dancer Yasmin Baibolova won the Miss Astana 2024 title.