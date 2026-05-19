Kostanay Airport to launch flights to Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Istanbul, and Tashkent

He emphasized the airport saw a passenger growth. In 2022, passenger traffic reached about 295,000; by 2025, the figure rose to around 450,000. This year, traffic is expected to reach 500,000 passengers.

He highlighted the frequency of flights to Astana and Almaty has increased.

Since May, flights from Kostanay to Shymkent have become year-round. Flights are also operated to Moscow and Egypt.

A new international flight en route Kostanay–Tashkent will be launched from June 2026.

Additional tourist destinations under consideration include Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Istanbul, and Tashkent.

Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to New York and Tokyo.